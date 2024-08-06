When Love is Not Enough

“I LOVE dogs!!” I hear this all the time. So what’s wrong with that, you may wonder. Well, technically nothing—I love dogs too.

But so often, the person who is professing their ardent love of dogs to me is in possession of a canine who is unruly, uncontrolled and chronically misbehaving.

If you think about it, it’s pretty apparent that the human emotion of love is not enough to drive good behavior in our dogs and give them a balanced, harmonious life.

I’ll explain more as we chat about this very important topic today on The Canine Lowe-Down.