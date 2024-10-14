WISH-TV’s Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Special

This month we’re Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the significant cultural and social contributions of Indiana’s Hispanic community. Our guests include Historian Nicole Martinez LaGrand, who discusses her book documenting over a century of Latino history in the state, Puerto Rican artist Margarita Garcia and Mexican-born ice sculptor Jose Hernandez, who have made lasting impacts through their artistic endeavors.

We also feature Eskenazi Health’s new Spanish-language Life Balance program, designed to address health disparities in the Hispanic community, and spotlighted local business owner Luz Quiza, whose shop, Super Tortas Estilo Barrio, thrives with the support of the Latino Business Network.