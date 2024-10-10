Thursday is World Mental Health Day. Observed annually around the world on Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day draws much needed attention to our mental well-being. Historically, across many cultures, mental health has been seen as a taboo topic and discussions surrounding it were and at times still are discouraged.

However, this cannot continue. In the United States, 40 million adults have depression or anxiety. Symptoms must be addressed and treatment should be made available.

For those who need help, rather urgent or not and do not know where to turn, please call the national help hotline: 988

