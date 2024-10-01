Center Grove’s Eric Moore named Colts Coach of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a milestone kind of day for Center Grove head football coach Eric Moore Saturday.

Moore’s Trojans defeated Lawrence Central 27-18 in Greenwood Saturday afternoon after the effects of Hurricane Helene forced many Central Indiana teams to postpone Friday night’s festivities. That win not only marked Moore’s 300th as a head coach in Indiana but also secured him the Coach of the Week award from the Indianapolis Colts.

Senior quarterback Gabe McWilliams led the Trojans to their fifth win of the season completing 18 of his 24 pass attempts for 348 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Brevin Holubar caught two of those scores.

The Trojans improved to 5-1, their only loss coming to Westfield in Week 1 of the season.

Moore becomes just the 13th coach in Indiana high school football history to win 300 games in his career. Five of those victories were state championships inside Lucas Oil Stadium. The Trojans’ most recent state title came in 2022 when they dominated Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9.

Moore isn’t a stranger to receiving accolades from the Colts. After that state championship season in 2022, the Colts named Moore the Coach of the Year.

This week’s Coach of the Week award comes with $1,000 from the NFL Foundation, as well as matching donations from sponsor Corteva Agriscience for Center Grove’s athletic fund and Certor Sports for football helmet credit.

Other coaches across the state were recognized as honorable mentions after the unique weekend of high school football. Sam Otley from Roncalli was the honorable mention from Region 7 after the Royals beat Brebeuf Jesuit 37-18 during the wind and rain Friday night.

Otley joined The Zone Friday night to talk about that win. See the full Facetime Friday interview here.

Other honorable mentions are as follows:

Region 1: Dan Kukulski- Boone Grove Region 6: Mark Raetz- Northview Region 2: Adam Handley- Plymouth Region 7: Sam Otley- Roncalli Region 3: Paul Sade- Churubusco Region 9: Doug Hurt- Castle Region 4: Ron Shaffer- Rochester Region 10: Reed May- Brownstown Central Region 5: Michael Fenters- Maconaquah

Center Grove heads to Marian University this Friday to play Cathedral. The Trojans beat the Irish in this matchup last year, 45-38.

Watch WISH-TV’s The Zone every Friday night starting at 11:08 p.m. for the most high school football coverage in Central Indiana.