Braden Smith becomes first Purdue player to have this stat line

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) under past Toledo guard Seth Hubbard (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University men’s basketball guard Braden Smith continues to impress on the court.

In fact, the junior guard did something on Sunday that no other player in program history has ever been able to do.

Smith scored a career-high 34 points and dished out 12 assists in Purdue’s 83-64 win over Toledo. He became the first player in program history to have at least 30 points and 10 assists in the same game.

Smith finished the game 12-of-22 from the field. His 22 field goal attempts were a season high for the Westfield High School graduate.

“I just take what the defense gives me,” Smith said. “And I have a lot of guys back here that trust me to do so. So, I think it makes me feel a little bit better about it, since, trust me, I don’t like taking 22 shots.”

Smith is no stranger to making history. For instance, in last season’s Sweet 16 matchup against Gonzaga, Smith had15 assists, tying the most assists by a Big Ten player ever in an NCAA Tournament game.

His performance against Toledo was the fifth time already this season he has dished out at least 10 assists in a game.

“I just like getting everybody involved,” Smith said. “I feel like that’s my job as a point guard is to get everybody their shots before I get mine.”

His teammates know what Smith is able to do on the court. They know Smith will look to get them involved first, but, they also have complete confidence in Smith to shoot and make shots.

“When it comes down to winning games, that’s what he cares about,” Purdue junior guard Fletcher Loyer said. “And we need him to score. And night’s like tonight when he can take 22 shots, I’m going to tell him to take 25 to 30. It’s just him making the winning play and him doing what’s best for Purdue is what he’s done for two-and-a-half years and what he’s going to keep doing.”

Smith is the first player to have at least 34 points and 12 assists in a regulation game since Oklahoma’s Trae Young did so in Dec. 2017 against TCU. In that contest, Young had 39 points and 14 assists.

The Boilers moved up to No. 20 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. They are back in action Thursday night in a Big Ten battle at Minnesota. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. EDT.