Butler aims to build on last season’s progress with returning stars, new talent

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 05: Butler Bulldogs forward Jahmyl Telfort (11) drives to the basket during the men's college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and Buffalo Bulls on December 5, 2023, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler coach Thad Matta took one big step in the second season of his second tenure with the Bulldogs.

Taking another major leap this season could be difficult in a loaded Big East, but the Bulldogs are better positioned to make that jump in 2024-25.

Butler (18-15, 9-11 Big East)

Yes, the Bulldogs have their two of their top three scorers — Pierre Brooks II and Jahmyl Telfort —back from last season. Matta also has four freshman and three transfers including forward Patrick McCaffery, who topped the 1,000-point mark while playing for his father, Fran, at Iowa the previous four years.

And, yes, the Bulldogs have more continuity without a completely rebuilt roster. But with two-time defending national champ Connecticut leading three Big East teams into the Top 25 rankings, two more in the top 30 and Providence not far back, reaching the top half of the league standings will be a major challenge.

Players to watch

Pierre Brooks II (junior G/F, 6-foot-6, 14.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg). The former Michigan State player provided a missing element in his first season with Butler as a consistent 3-point shooter. He led the team with 80 3s and made 40.7% of his shots from beyond the arc. If he replicates that performance, or improves upon it, he will be a cornerstone piece for Matta.

Jahmyl Telfort (fifth-year senior F, 6-7, 13.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg). After earning all-conference honors at Northeastern, Telfort provided versatility and toughness at Butler. He finished second on the team in scoring average, second in rebounds and second in assists with 100. He should thrive in his second season in Matta’s system.

Patrick McCaffery (fifth-year senior F, 6-9, 8.9 ppg). McCaffery scored more than 1,000 points while playing for his father, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, and could be a perfect fit for Butler.

Departures and arrivals

Butler will have to replace starting point guard Posh Alexander, who is now at Dayton, and starting forward Jalen Thomas, who graduated.

Matta has been a regular in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. Besides McCaffery, the Bulldogs have brought in wing Jaime Kaiser Jr. from Maryland, guard Kolby King, who played previously at Tulane and St. John’s, and a four-player freshman class led by 2024 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award finalist Evan Haywood and Colt Langdon.

Top games

Nov. 4 opener vs. Missouri State; Dec. 7, at Houston; Dec. 14, vs. Wisconsin; Dec. 18, at Marquette; Dec. 21, vs. UConn; Jan. 11, vs. Creighton; Jan. 21, at UConn; Jan. 28, vs. Marquette; Feb. 18, at Xavier; March 5, vs. Xavier; March 8, at Creighton.

Facts and figures