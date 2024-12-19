Butler opens Big East play with loss to No. 9 Marquette

Marquette's Kam Jones gets past Butler's Jahmyl Telfort during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones scored 23 points and No. 9 Marquette committed just two turnovers in an 80-70 victory over Butler on Wednesday night in the Big East opener for both teams.

Marquette (10-2, 1-0) had its lowest turnover total since Jan. 8, 2011, when it also had two turnovers in an 89-81 loss at Pittsburgh, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell scored 15 points each for Marquette, which rallied from a 35-32 halftime deficit.

The Golden Eagles bounced back three nights after squandering a 13-point lead in a 71-63 loss at Dayton.

Butler (7-5, 0-1) lost its fourth straight despite shooting 51.1% from the floor.

Jahmyl Telfort and Kolby King scored 16 points each for Butler. Patrick McCaffery had 13.

Takeaways

Butler: The Bulldogs are struggling through a demanding stretch, as three of their losses in this skid came against Top 25 teams. Butler lost 79-51 to then-No. 17 Houston, fell 71-68 at home to North Dakota State and lost 83-74 to then-No 20 Wisconsin.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles’ second-half surge represented a return to form after they got outscored 45-27 in the second half against Dayton. Marquette shot 6 of 30 from 3-point range but had a 52-24 advantage in the paint.

Key moment

After leading for only 23 seconds in the first half, Marquette pulled ahead for good when Jones found Mitchell for an inside basket with 19:14 left. That was part of a 10-0 run, as Marquette scored the final basket of the first half and the first eight points of the second half.

Key stats

Marquette entered with a negative rebound margin for the season, but the Golden Eagles had a 38-27 edge on the boards and outscored Butler 28-7 in second-chance points.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday, with Butler hosting No. 11 UConn and Marquette visiting Xavier.