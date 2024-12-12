Citron leads No. 8 Notre Dame against No. 2 UConn after 25-point game

(AP) — UConn Huskies (8-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Notre Dame hosts No. 2 UConn after Sonia Citron scored 25 points in Notre Dame’s 93-62 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Fighting Irish have gone 3-0 at home. Notre Dame averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. UConn is 7-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Notre Dame scores 85.8 points, 36.3 more per game than the 49.5 UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies.