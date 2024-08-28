IU adding 6 members to its Athletics Hall of Fame

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Six new members will be joining the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame in September.

The university announced earlier this month that these six former student-athletes will be inducted into the Hall of Fame:

Kayla Bashore (field hockey, 2002-05).

Kevin Berry (men’s swimming, 1964-66).

Danny O’Rourke (men’s soccer, 2001-04).

Victor Oladipo (men’s basketball, 2011-13).

Max Skirvin (radio broadcaster, contributor, 1950-2000).

Jody Yin (women’s tennis, 1991-94).

The group will be inducted at the annual Hall of Fame dinner Sept. 20. The following day, on Sept. 21, the six individuals will be recognized at halftime of IU’s football game against Charlotte inside Memorial Stadium.

“These six individuals have contributed enormously to the prestige and impact of Indiana University Athletics, and we are excited to welcome this elite group to our Hall of Fame,” said Scott Dolson, an IU vice president and a director of intercollegiate athletics, in a news release. “Considering the history of success of our student-athletes and programs, it comes as no surprise that we have an inordinate number of highly-deserving individuals to consider every year. That was no different this year, and we look forward to celebrating this very deserving group this fall.”

The IU Athletics Hall of Fame was established in 1982. It “recognizes individuals who have contributed to the prestige of Indiana University Athletics on and off the field.”

The following are some of the accomplishments from the Class of 2024 inductees.

Kayla Bashore (field hockey) – The 2005 Big Ten Player of the Year, a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree and a two-time All-American. She is currently the head coach of the IU field hockey program. This will be her sixth season as the Hoosiers’ head coach.

Kevin Berry (men’s swimming) – Won a gold medal in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo in the 200m butterfly. He is a member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

Danny O’Rourke (men’s soccer) – Was the 2004 MAC Hermann Trophy Award winner, which is given to the top soccer player in the country. He was a captain on two of IU’s national championship-winning men’s soccer teams (2003 and 2004).

Victor Oladipo (men’s basketball) – Was named the 2012-13 Sporting News National Player of the Year during his junior season in Bloomington. He was the second overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2013 NBA Draft. Oladipo has spent time playing for the Pacers during his NBA career.

Max Skirvin (radio broadcaster, contributor) – Spent 28 years alongside Don Fischer on the IU Radio Network from 1973-2000.

Jody Yin (women’s tennis) – Was a four-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree.

Following this group’s induction, the number of inductees in the IU Athletics Hall of Fame will be 255.