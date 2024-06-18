IU Indy basketball coach discusses how future athletics center will impact Jaguars program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a big Monday for IU Indianapolis Athletics.

The Indiana University Board of Trustees announced in the morning that it had approved the $110 million construction of a multipurpose athletics center in downtown Indianapolis.

The IU Indianapolis Athletics Center will be approximately 134,000 gross square feet, according to a news release.

The future facility will ultimately become the home of the IU Indy men’s and women’s basketball programs, along with the school’s volleyball program.

News 8 Sports’ Angela Moryan caught up with new IU Indy men’s basketball head coach Paul Corsaro on Monday, while Corsaro was playing in News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun’s annual charity golf outing.

“It’s going to be great because it’s going to be on campus,” Corsaro said. “It’s going to be probably one of the best mid-major facilities in the country.”

The new facility will be located on campus, just south of the school’s Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hall, which is home to the Herron School of Art + Design.

“It’s going to help with recruiting,” Corsaro said. “And when we get this thing rolling in the right direction the next couple years, hopefully we generate enough fan base in the city of Indianapolis that we can pack this new arena full here in 2026 when it opens.”

The basketball / volleyball court will feature seating for 4,500 fans. It will also include “locker rooms, training facilities, and offices for IU Indianapolis Athletics and select National Sport Governing Bodies.”

According to the news release, the project will move forward for further consideration and approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the State Budget Committee.

Corsaro is entering his first season as head coach the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball program. He took over the program this offseason after spending the previous four seasons as UIndy head coach.