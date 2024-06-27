Kel’el Ware drafted by the Miami Heat

BROOKLYN, New York (WISH) — Indiana standout center Kel’el Ware was drafted by the Miami Heat with the 15th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

“It was a surreal feeling, especially just sitting in that chair waiting just to figure out which team was going to get me,” Ware said. “For them to pick me is a whole lot of emotions just going through me. I’m definitely blessed.”

The Heat have built a reputation for player development and building a culture. Ware thinks that he fits in well there.

“They push their players past their limits and I feel like that’s the best place for me,” Ware said. “So, especially with me going there, I know that they’re going to push me past my limits, push me past their wall to be the best player I can be and compete.

Ware played one season at Indiana after transferring from Oregon. He was named third team All-Big Ten this season after averaging 15.9 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game.

“A lot of people go in the transfer portal for money,” Ware said. “I went in there for the right fit, and I found the right fit.”

He was also named to the All-Defense team in the Big Ten.

The Heat got the eight seed in the playoffs last season and lost to the Celtics in the first round 4-1.

Ware joins Purdue star Zach Edey as stars from colleges in Indiana to get taken in the first round on Wednesday night. Edey was taken ninth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.