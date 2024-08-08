Matchups revealed for 2024 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The third annual Indy Classic powered by Sports Tech HQ will take place on December 14 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

One of the matchups was previously revealed back in April. And on Thursday, the other game was revealed.

One of the games will be Purdue versus Texas A&M, which was revealed in April, while the other will be Butler versus Wisconsin.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.

“Welcoming four renowned basketball programs to Indianapolis is a testament to our commitment to growing the Indy Classic into a premier basketball event,” Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty said in a news release. “The 2024 Indy Classic will showcase top-tier collegiate basketball, offering fans an unforgettable experience in the nation’s most celebrated basketball state.”

It will be the fifth matchup all-time between Purdue and Texas A&M. The Boilermakers won three of the previous four meetings. The last meeting between the programs came in the 2010 NCAA Tournament second round, when the Boilers beat the Aggies 63-61 in overtime.

Meanwhile, Butler and Wisconsin have met 31 previous times with the Badgers holding a 17-14 all-time advantage over the Bulldogs. The last meeting between the programs came in the 2011 NCAA Sweet Sixteen when the Bulldogs beat the Badgers 61-54.

“The Indy Classic has quickly become a favorite of fans here in Indianapolis and beyond, and we are excited to welcome these exciting programs for another fantastic afternoon of incredible college basketball action,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment President & Chief Operating Officer Mel Raines said in the news release.

“The Indy Classic is an annual fundraiser for Indiana Sports Corp’s non-profit mission,” according to the news release.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. EDT through Ticketmaster.

Last year’s Indy Classic featured Purdue beating Arizona in a top-five matchup. The other game featured Indiana State beating Ball State.

Purdue also was part of the first Indy Classic in 2022.