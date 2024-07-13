Mike Woodson ‘excited to keep’ Indianapolis native on IU basketball’s staff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis native is joining Indiana University men’s basketball’s coaching staff after serving as a manager within the program.

IU head coach Mike Woodson announced earlier this month that Adam Howard will be the program’s Assistant Director of Recruiting and Operations.

Howard, a Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School graduate, was a student manager for four years with the Hoosiers and was most recently a graduate manager for two seasons.

He was the head student manager during the 2021-22 season. In fact, he was named the National Student Manager of the Year at the 2022 NCAA Final Four by the Grow the Game manager community. According to Grow the Game’s website, the organization “provides college basketball student managers with free resources and opportunities in professional development and networking to kickstart their careers.”

“Adam comes from a great basketball pedigree,” Woodson said in a press release. “His father, Todd, is a legendary coach in this state. Adam has been a great asset for us in recruiting and we are excited to keep him on our staff as we continue to push this program further.”

Todd Howard was a former head coach at IUPUI and at Brebeuf. He is currently Marian University men’s basketball’s associate head coach.

News 8 Sports featured Adam Howard in a story back in April of 2022.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been around the game of basketball my whole life,” Howard said at the time. “Kind of tag tagging along with my dad was very special. I wanted to play my entire life, like anybody does, but wasn’t good enough. So went to Indiana to be a manager, because you’re a part of a team. You’re in the locker room, you’re in the huddle, you’re in the practices, you’re in the games, and it’s been very, very rewarding for me. I’ve been a part of a team for my entire life.”

