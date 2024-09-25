Notre Dame lands in-state recruit over IU, Michigan State

Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry flashes a smile during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Tuesday, March. 5, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — University of Notre Dame men’s basketball landed its second in-state recruit of the week, with Jalen Haralson committing to the Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

Haralson is a consensus five-star recruit, and is ranked 14th in the country in the class of 2025 on 247Sports.

Haralson played his first two seasons of high school basketball at Fishers before transferring to La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana.

Haralson chose Notre Dame over Indiana and Michigan State.

He took his official visit to Notre Dame on Sept. 7, between his visits to Indiana (Aug. 30) and Michigan State (Sept. 14).

Haralson joins Brady Koehler as the second 2025 recruit that Notre Dame picked up this week.

Koehler is a four-star recruit from Cathedral High School and is the 114th ranked recruit in the class on 247Sports.

With his commitment to the Irish, he becomes the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to Notre Dame men’s basketball.