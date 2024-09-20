Notre Dame, Purdue Ft. Wayne basketball unite for a good cause

B.J. Mack #2 of the South Carolina Gamecocks defends a shot by Markus Burton #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during a basketball game at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina on Nov 28, 2023. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The University of Notre Dame men’s basketball program will learn its full 2024-25 ACC schedule on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Irish previously announced what its non-conference schedule would look like.

And, on Thursday, the program shared details about an additional contest that would take place before any non-conference matchup.

Notre Dame announced that it would face Purdue Fort Wayne on Oct. 30 inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game will be a charity exhibition with all proceeds from it going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

The charity exhibition will begin at 7 p.m. EDT.

Tickets, which start at $12, go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. They can be purchased at the Coliseum’s box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

The Fighting Irish and the Mastodons last faced each other on Dec. 6, 2016. Notre Dame won that matchup 87-72.

Last year, the Fighting Irish finished with a 13-20 overall record in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as the program’s head coach.

Meanwhile, Purdue Fort Wayne finished with a 23-13 overall record. The Mastodons were runners-up in the CIT Postseason Tournament.

Notre Dame previously took part in a charity exhibition game back in 2017, when it faced Holy Cross College. That contest helped “support relief efforts after a series of hurricanes affected Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to a news release.

Last month, Indiana University men’s basketball announced it would play in a charity exhibition game against Tennessee. Purdue University men’s basketball will also play in a charity exhibition game, when it faces Creighton in October.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, click here.

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, click here.