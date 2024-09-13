When Butler hosts two-time defending champion UConn this season

Butler head coach Thad Matta during the 2023-24 season (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler University men’s basketball program has learned what the Big East portion of its schedule will look like for the upcoming season.

The conference announced its 2024-25 men’s basketball slate on Thursday.

The Bulldogs will begin conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Marquette.

Later that week, on Saturday, Dec. 21, the Bulldogs will welcome two-time defending NCAA Division I national champion UConn to Hinkle Fieldhouse.

In their matchup last season in Indianapolis, Butler led at halftime before the Huskies came back in the second half to leave Indy with the win.

The game against the Huskies this December will be Butler’s final game before its holiday break. The Bulldogs’ first game back after the break will be on New Year’s Day when they host Villanova.

A couple other notable dates to know include March 5 and March 8. On March 5, the Bulldogs face rival Xavier at Hinkle Fieldhouse for Senior Night. On March 8, Butler closes out the regular season at Creighton.

Here is a look at Butler’s complete 2024-25 Big East schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 18 – at Marquette

Saturday, Dec. 21 – vs. UConn

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – vs. Villanova

Saturday, Jan. 4 – at St. John’s

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – at Providence

Saturday, Jan. 11 – vs. Creighton

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – vs. Seton Hall

Tuesday, Jan. 21 – at UConn

Saturday, Jan. 25 – vs. DePaul

Tuesday, Jan. 28 – vs. Marquette

Friday, Jan. 31 – at Georgetown

Wednesday, Feb. 5 – at Seton Hall

Saturday, Feb. 8 – vs. Providence

Saturday, Feb. 15 – vs. Georgetown

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – at Xavier

Saturday, Feb. 22 – at DePaul

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – vs. St. John’s

Saturday, March 1 – at Villanova

Wednesday, March 5 – vs. Xavier

Saturday, March 8 – at Creighton

Game times will be announced at a later date.

To see the Bulldogs’ entire 2024-25 schedule, including non-conference matchups, click here.

The Big East Tournament will take place March 12-15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished with an 18-15 overall record. They played in the NIT, where they lost in their first-round matchup against Minnesota.