Former Purdue quarterback named analyst for Boilermakers’ radio broadcasts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — When Purdue University football fans listen to Boilermaker games on the radio this year, they will hear a familiar voice.

College Football Hall of Famer and former Purdue quarterback Mark Herrmann was named the new color analyst for Purdue games this season on the Boilermaker Sports Network.

He takes over the role after Purdue football alum and longtime Boilers radio analyst Pete Quinn retired. Quinn spent 32 seasons as part of the Boilermaker football radio broadcasts.

“I am extremely excited to join the Boilermaker Sports Network this fall,” Herrmann said in a news release. “It is an opportunity to be a part of a great team that is passionate about bringing the best coverage and insight into the Purdue football broadcast every week. I am hoping to add my personal touch as a former player, announcer and fan. It promises to be a fun-filled, challenging schedule and I can’t wait for the opening game on August 31.”

Herrmann will join The Voice of the Boilermakers, Tim Newton, in the radio booth for the games.

“Mark and I were in school at the same time, and I worked on his Heisman Trophy campaign when I was a student in the sports information office,” Newton said in the news release. “It’s really fun to have a chance to work with him to bring the excitement of Boilermaker Football to our listeners. He has big shoes to fill, but I know he’ll be up to the task.”

Herrmann played for Purdue from 1977-80. In 1980, he was named a unanimous First Team All-American and the Big Ten’s Most Valuable Player. He finished his Boilermaker career with 71 touchdown passes.

Thirty years after his Purdue playing career ended, he was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2010.

Herrmann, who graduated from Carmel High School prior to attending Purdue, was ultimately drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 1981 NFL Draft.

He played 11 seasons in the NFL.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Purdue radio team as our full-time football color analyst,” Mark Walpole, general manager of Purdue Sports Properties, said in the news release. “His deep understanding of the game and Purdue Athletics and his extraordinary journey from college star to NFL veteran make him uniquely qualified to offer insightful and engaging commentary. We look forward to hearing his perspective as he brings his expertise and passion for Purdue Football to our listeners this fall.”

Herrmann has previously served as an analyst on Colts radio broadcasts. He was has been a part of the Boilermaker Sports Network in the past, filling in as an “analyst and sideline reporter several times over the past few seasons.”

Purdue begins its regular season on Aug. 31 against Indiana State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. EDT.

The Boilermakers are picked to finish 18th in the Big Ten Conference this season, according to the league’s preseason media poll.