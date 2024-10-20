Indiana quarterback to miss time with injury

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 19: Indiana Hoosiers QB Kurtis Rourke (9) during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers on October 19, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke will be out for an indefinite period of time with a thumb injury that he sustained in Saturday’s 56-7 win against Nebraska, according to a press release.

He is expected to return this season.

Rourke has put together an excellent season for the Hoosiers. He’s thrown for 1,941 yards and 15 touchdowns with just three interceptions. His 15 touchdowns leads the Big Ten.

He threw for 189 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against Nebraska. He did not play at all in the second half of the game.

Tayven Jackson came in to replace Rourke and complete seven of his eight passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 21 yards on the ground.

This is Jackson’s second season at Indiana after transferring from Tennessee. He played in six games for Indiana last season, throwing for 914 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The 7-0 Hoosiers will host Washington at noon on Saturday, looking to stay undefeated. College GameDay will be in Bloomington for the game.