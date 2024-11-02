2 Indiana State players each score 2 TDs in win over North Dakota

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Owens threw two touchdown passes, Plez Lawrence scored twice and Joey Shew added a pick-6 to help Indiana State defeat North Dakota 35-31 on Saturday.

Shaw opened the scoring with a 20-yard interception return and Lawrence had a 53-yard touchdown run and a 39-yard TD reception in the third quarter to put the Sycamores (4-5, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) on top 35-28.

The Fighting Hawks (5-4, 2-3), ranked 15th in the FCS coaches poll, drove to a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter but the Sycamore defense held strong on North Dakota’s last two possessions. Maddix Blackwell knocked down a 4th-and-13 Hail Mary pass at the goal line with 14 seconds left.

Owens was 12-of-18 passing for 163 yards while Lawrence had 100 yards on 14 carries. Rashad Rochelle had a 16-yard touchdown reception in the last minute of the first half to tie the game at 21.

Simon Romfo was 18-of-26 passing with two touchdowns and an interception for North Dakota and had a short touchdown run. Isaiah Smith ran for 104 yards and a score.