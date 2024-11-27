IU drops to 11-seed, Notre Dame rises to 7-seed on CFP projected bracket

(WISH) — Indiana University football dropped to the 11-seed in the College Football Playoff projected bracket that was updated Tuesday night.

The 10-1 Hoosiers, now ranked 10th in the CFP, will host the 1-10 Purdue Boilermakers in the sold-out battle for the Old Oaken Bucket at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers had ranked as 5th and the 7-seed last week in the rankings before losing Saturday on the road to Ohio State 38-15, IU’s first loss of the season.

Notre Dame on Saturday ended Army’s 13-game winning streak with a 49-14 victory at Yankee Stadium. In the CFP rankings Tuesday, Notre Dame (10-1) moved to the 7-seed from the 8-seed a week ago. Notre Dame’s now ranked 5th in the CFP.

The Irish will face the USC Trojans at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In the latest projected CFP bracket, the first round would have IU play Penn State (10-1) at Beaver Stadium in University Park, with the winner facing Miami (10-1). Notre Dame would go up against SMU in South Bend (10-1), with the victor playing Texas (10-1).

The final bracket and rankings will be released at 8 p.m. Dec. 8.

In advance of the new CFP rankings, AP ranked Notre Dame at No. 5, a rise of one spot from the previous week, and IU at No. 10, a drop of five spots.

1. Oregon (11-0).

2. Ohio State (10-1).

3. Texas (10-1).

4. Penn State (10-1).

5. Notre Dame (10-1).

6. Miami (Fla.) (10-1).

7. Georgia (9-2).

8. Tennessee (9-2).

9. SMU (10-1).

10. Indiana (10-1) .

. 11. Boise State (10-1).

12. Clemson (9-2).

13. Alabama (8-3).

14. Ole Miss (8-3).

15. South Carolina (8-3).

16. Arizona State (9-2).

17. Tulane (9-2).

18. Iowa State (9-2).

19. BYU (9-2).

20. Texas A&M (8-3).

21. Missouri (8-3).

22. UNLV (9-2).

23. Illinois (8-3).

24. Kansas State (8-3).

25. Colorado (8-3).

Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up Nov. 23, 2024, before the Shamrock Series against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium in New York City. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) carries the ball Nov. 23, 2024, during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From AP: games to watch

Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State: A Buckeyes win sets up a rematch with Oregon in the Big Ten title game (with a third meeting possible in the playoffs).

No. 3 Texas at No. 20 Texas A&M: The winner plays Georgia for the SEC title. The Longhorns would presumably make the 12-team bracket either way.

No. 15 South Carolina at No. 12 Clemson: The Palmetto Bowl for a chance to stay on the fringes of consideration for the CFP.

This week’s projected first-round matchups

Teams listed by seed, not ranking.

No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Ohio State: Fun fact: The Big 12 is NOT guaranteed a spot in these playoffs, and Tulane of the American Athletic Conference is No. 17, only one spot behind ASU.

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Georgia: The Bulldogs are vulnerable to a third loss in the SEC title game. This would be rematch of Georgia’s 31-17 win on Nov. 16.

No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Penn State: An argument could be made that had these Big Ten foes played this season, both might not be here.

No. 10 SMU at No. 7 Notre Dame: They haven’t squared off since 1989, but are scheduled to play again in 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.