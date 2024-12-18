Former NFL star Michael Vick named head coach at Norfolk State University
NORFOLK, Va. (WISH) – Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has accepted the position of head coach at Norfolk State University in Virginia, marking a new chapter in his post-playing career.
Vick confirmed the announcement on his verified Facebook page late Monday.
The NFL legend, who gained prominence as a star quarterback at Virginia Tech, made history as the first quarterback in the league to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.
Vick’s new coaching role comes after years of personal and professional growth following his 2007 arrest for involvement in a dogfighting ring.
Vick’s appointment at Norfolk State signifies a fresh start, as he continues to rebuild his life and career following the scandal that tarnished his playing days.