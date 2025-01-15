ND’s Marcus Freeman emphasizing team success over individual goals

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks up during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(WISH) — Notre Dame is gearing up to play Ohio State in the National Championship.

Head coach Marcus Freeman has built a culture that is built on team success over individual success. He credited that team first mentality as one of the reasons why they have gotten to the National Championship.

“It’s every person in this program putting this football program in front of itself,” Freeman said. “That’s what we continue to do and we demand of each other is that everybody outside of this football program will find ways to give individual glory or individual praise or whatever it is, but we know inside this building that every person has a vital role for us achieving the results that we have.”

The roles that each player will have for the game will be determined as they get finished with their preparation. Freeman said they will continue to preach to the players to execute their role to the best of their ability.

Freeman has deflected a lot of the personal praise.. He’s been quick to make it clear that it is not about him, that it’s about the team.

He thinks that winning the National Championship would be special for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish haven’t won a National Championship since 1988, but Freeman said every year the aspirations are to win one.

“That’s why all these players choose to come to Notre Dame, one of the reasons, is to be part of a program that can win a National Championship,” Freeman said.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into getting to that outcome, and that’s what we’ve got to focus on, but it would be special for this university and for these players that have poured so much work into getting the results that we have,” Freeman said.

The last time Notre Dame played in the National Championship was in the 2012 season. It did not go well for the Fighting Irish, as they lost 42-14 to Alabama.

Kickoff against Ohio State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday.

WISH-TV will be in Atlanta providing coverage of the National Championship.