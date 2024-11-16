New era on the horizon for Ball State football

ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Head coach Mike Neu of the Ball State Cardinals reacts during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University is looking for a new head football coach.

The school announced on Saturday that it has fired head coach Mike Neu following the Cardinals’ 3-7 start to the season.

Neu was in ninth season as head coach of the Cardinals.

“Coach Neu has poured his heart into the Ball State football program,” Ball State Director of Athletics Jeff Mitchell said in a press release. “I commend him for his professionalism and the positive team culture he has constructed. His efforts have greatly impacted the lives of hundreds of young men. He has represented the Ball State brand with integrity and class, and I wish him well in future pursuits.”

The school says a “national search” for the program’s next head coach “will begin immediately.”

Neu finishes his head coaching career at Ball State with a 40-63 overall record. He had one year left on his deal, after his contract was extended following the 2020 season.

The 2020 season was Neu’s best year as head coach of the Cardinals. He helped lead the team to a 7-1 overall record that year, which included a win in the Arizona Bowl over San Jose State.

Neu though has not had a winning season in Muncie since that successful 2020 campaign.

His final game as head coach was this past Tuesday when the Cardinals lost 51-48 in overtime against Buffalo.

Ball State’s current offensive line coach Colin Johnson will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals are back in action on on Saturday, Nov. 23 against Bowling Green. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. EDT in Muncie.

The Mike Neu announcement was not the only big college football news in the state of Indiana on Saturday. In Bloomington, Indiana University announced it agreed to a new contract extension with head coach Curt Cignetti.