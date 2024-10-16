No. 16 Indiana trying to extend perfect season and milestone start when Nebraska visits

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke throws against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers already accomplished more than anybody expected this season.

They’re bowl eligible at the earliest moment in school history. They’re 6-0 for the first time since 1967 and the second time in school history. They’re ranked No. 16, marking the first time since 2020 they’ve appeared in the AP Top 25 in three consecutive weeks. And they’ll face Nebraska on Saturday in front of their first sellout this season.

Yet, the Hoosiers feel like there’s still so much to do following the first of two open weeks. So naturally first-year coach Curt Cignetti and his players couldn’t wait to get back to work.

“It’s like Mike Krzyzewski said when he retired: His toughest opponent was human nature. Human nature, because it’s natural to feel good, this and that, things are great,” Cignetti said, referring to the former Duke men’s basketball coach. “But that’s not what this game is all about when it comes to preparation and stepping between the white lines. You’ve got to have some special characteristics to be able to deal with success.”

So far the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) have navigated their journey without a hitch.

They’ve topped the 40-point mark in a school-record five straight games. They’ve won all six by 14 or more points. They’re one of only two FBS programs that has not trailed all season, and they’re making what they hope will be the first of many appearances on national television.

But they haven’t played anyone quite like Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) — yet.

The Cornhuskers enter this weekend on the cusp of cracking the Top 25 for the second time this season after rebounding from a home loss to Illinois with two straight wins. They’re one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, need one win to end a seven-year bowl drought and have had two weeks to game plan for Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and the FBS’ No. 2 scoring offense (47.5 points).

Nebraska coach Matt Ruhle knows it will be a challenge.

“This is probably a top 10 football team,” Ruhle said. “They started the season unranked so they’re maybe not getting the due they’re supposed to get. Coach Cignetti has done an amazing job. Their quarterback is absolutely fantastic, they’ve got playmakers. They’re good on special teams. It’s a great team.”

And a Hoosiers offense Nebraska must slow down to have any chance of knocking out of their share of the Big Ten lead.

“I think if we plan, we will play well,” Nebraska linebacker Josh Bullock said. “Obviously, it’s not a night game, but it’s a big game so I think our guys will have the right mindset.”

Big time

The game will be the feature attraction on Fox’s Big Noon Saturday broadcast, a rarity for the Hoosiers. It’s the first time the Fox studio crew has visited Bloomington, Indiana, since Oct. 8, 2022, when Indiana lost 31-10 to then-No. 4 Michigan.

And despite starting this season with more than 50 new faces on Indiana’s roster, Cignetti has a large group of players who have played in big college games, including 13 players who followed him from a James Madison team that won its first 10 games.

“I think it’s more about us performing as well as we’re capable of and giving the crowd a reason to really get into the game,” Cignetti said. “I have a lot of confidence in this group. It’s an experienced group, high-character guys.”

Fresh test

Nebraska’s improved defense has been the primary reason for its resurgence this season. Another reason: The emergence of first-year quarterback Dylan Raiola.

While his numbers haven’t exactly jumped off the page — he’s completing 66.9% of his throws with 1,358 yards, nine touchdown passes and three interceptions — he’s done more than enough to keep the Cornhuskers in the winning column.

Raiola went 17 of 27 with 257 yards and one TD in his only other road game, a 28-10 victory at Purdue. But this game will be a very different kind of challenge for Raiola.

“We love being the underdog,” he said. “A lot of people view Nebraska as an underdog, and we like it that way. Going into their stadium and their place it will be a fun environment, and we look forward to putting up our best fight and go win the game.”

Top 10

Ruhle’s comment about the Hoosiers being a Top 10 team isn’t just chatter.

Nationally, the Hoosiers rank among the top 10 in scoring, total offense (fourth, 515.7 yards per game), passing offense (10th, 315.3 yards) and rushing defense (sixth, 83.8 yards) — one spot ahead of Nebraska’s run defense (84.2).

Indiana also is ranked 11th in scoring defense (14.83 points) and 21st in pass defense (171.8), with its lowest ranking coming in rushing offense (31st, 200.3).