Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman praised by James Franklin

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks up during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WISH) — The University of Notre Dame football team is one win away from its first national championship since 1988.

The Irish (14-1) beat Penn St. (13-3) in the Orange Bowl Thursday night by the final of 27-24, punching their tickets to the College Football Playoff’s (CFP) National Championship Game.

It will be Notre Dame’s first trip to a national championship game since the 2012 season, when it lost to Alabama in the final game.

Thursday night’s victory over the Nittany Lions broke an all-time series tie with Penn St. Notre Dame is now 10-9-1 all-time against the Nittany Lions.

After the game, Penn St. head coach James Franklin had only positive things to say about his counterpart on the other side of the field, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

“That’s a good football team,” Franklin said. “We lost to a good football team that’s led by a good man. I don’t know Marcus very well, but he’s a class act after the game. One of my good friends, Gerad Parker, worked for him. He thinks he’s the best, thinks he’s a great guy. So, if you’re going to lose to somebody – I don’t want to lose to anybody to be honest with you. But you got to give Notre Dame credit, and I know Marcus will do a phenomenal job. And I’m happy for him and their university.”

Thursday’s matchup was the first time that Franklin and Freeman have faced each other as head coaches.

WIth the victory, Freeman made history. He will become the first Black head coach to ever coach a team playing in the FBS national championship game.

This year’s CFP National Championship Game will take place Jan. 20 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Notre Dame will play the winner of Friday night’s Texas-Ohio St. matchup.