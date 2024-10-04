Purdue hoping to end 17-game losing streak against Wisconsin
(AP) — Wisconsin and Purdue are both slumping as they head into their Big Ten matchup Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Purdue (1-3) has lost its last three games by a combined 132-38. Wisconsin (2-2) has dropped two straight contest by a combined 80-31. Purdue fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell this week and handed the play-calling duties to Jason Simmons.
The Badgers are attempting to beat Purdue for an 18th straight time. Wisconsin’s 17 straight wins over Purdue mark the second-longest active winning streak by one Big Ten team over another — Ohio State has beaten Indiana 29 consecutive times.
Purdue last defeated Wisconsin in 2003, when quarterback Kyle Orton led the Boilers to a 26-23 win at Camp Randall Stadium.