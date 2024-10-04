Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Purdue hoping to end 17-game losing streak against Wisconsin

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) tries to get around Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Wisconsin and Purdue are both slumping as they head into their Big Ten matchup Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Purdue (1-3) has lost its last three games by a combined 132-38. Wisconsin (2-2) has dropped two straight contest by a combined 80-31. Purdue fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell this week and handed the play-calling duties to Jason Simmons.

The Badgers are attempting to beat Purdue for an 18th straight time. Wisconsin’s 17 straight wins over Purdue mark the second-longest active winning streak by one Big Ten team over another — Ohio State has beaten Indiana 29 consecutive times. 

Purdue last defeated Wisconsin in 2003, when quarterback Kyle Orton led the Boilers to a 26-23 win at Camp Randall Stadium.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Drake buries Valparaiso with 6...
College Football /
Reagan Andrew accounts for 4...
College Football /
Wolff throws for 3 TDs,...
College Football /
Beau Brungard, Ethan Wright guide...
College Football /
Rourke helps No. 23 Indiana...
College Football /
Key Jags player clears concussion...
Indianapolis Colts /
Locke throws for 359 yards...
College Football /
Keanu Reeves spins out at...
Motorsports /