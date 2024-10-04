Purdue hoping to end 17-game losing streak against Wisconsin

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) tries to get around Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP) — Wisconsin and Purdue are both slumping as they head into their Big Ten matchup Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Purdue (1-3) has lost its last three games by a combined 132-38. Wisconsin (2-2) has dropped two straight contest by a combined 80-31. Purdue fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell this week and handed the play-calling duties to Jason Simmons.

The Badgers are attempting to beat Purdue for an 18th straight time. Wisconsin’s 17 straight wins over Purdue mark the second-longest active winning streak by one Big Ten team over another — Ohio State has beaten Indiana 29 consecutive times.

Purdue last defeated Wisconsin in 2003, when quarterback Kyle Orton led the Boilers to a 26-23 win at Camp Randall Stadium.

