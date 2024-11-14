Purdue hoping to pull big surprise in home finale against No. 4 Penn State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It’s been a rugged season for coach Ryan Walters and the Purdue Boilermakers.

They endured the most lopsided loss in school history, 66-7, haven’t won a game since August and still don’t have a victory over an FBS team. Half of their eight losses have come by 35 or more points and it’s not getting any easier in West Lafayette, Indiana.

They’ve already faced No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State and now Purdue will close out its home schedule Saturday against No. 4 Penn State before finishing the regular season at No. 5 Indiana in two weeks.

“That’s what you get when you play in this conference,” Walters said this week when asked about the difficult schedule. “You want opportunities to see where you stack and go compete against the best. Nobody is complaining about playing good teams and elite teams. If the goal is to be an elite program, that’s how you get there.”

Purdue (1-8, 0-6 Big Ten) has tried everything to change directions — firing the offensive coordinator, changing the play-caller and quarterbacks, even playing aggressively for the win in two overtime losses.

Nothing has worked. The Boilermakers enter Week 12 as one of eight FBS schools winless in league play and in the group of three with six or more conference losses. The eight-game losing streak is Purdue’s longest since finishing the 2013 season with 10 straight. And with the Nittany Lions coming to town, the obstacles only get tougher.

Penn State (8-1, 5-1, No. 4 CFP) begins the weekend in solid playoff position and with an outside shot of making the Dec. 4 Big Ten title game in Indianapolis — if it continues winning.

So Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has cautioned his team against looking ahead against a team and a coach looking to prove the doubters wrong in their home finale.

“Coach (Walters) is calling the offense, and as a defensive guy, I think that’s impressive as well as challenging,” Franklin said. “Defensively, this is a team that is going to match your personnel probably as much as anybody we have played. Where they’re different than a lot of teams they’ll go four down and five down. Usually you see four down and three down. They’ll go five down.”

On deck?

When Walters was hired in December 2022, one of the first players he chased in the transfer portal was quarterback Hudson Card, a two-year starter at Purdue.

He left Texas, in part, because he wanted to add his name to the cherished list the school dubbed “Cradle of Quarterbacks.” Now, after two mediocre seasons and with promising Ryan Browne backing him up, this could be Card’s final home game despite having one year of eligibility remaining.

Card and Browne have both played the last couple of weeks and it could happen again.

“We’ll keep those decisions in house, but yeah, if I was Penn State, I would be preparing for both,” Walters said.

Comfortable QB

Critics have contended in previous seasons that the Nittany Lions fell short because of their play at quarterback.

But Franklin has no complaints with Drew Allar’s performance this season. In fact, he’s seen Allar take his game to a different level.

“I think Drew looks consistently comfortable and in control in the games,” Franklin said. “I think probably the biggest thing for him I’ve noticed is his mobility. I think it’s been a huge factor for him and for our offense, especially vertical scrambles up in the pocket. Stepping up and climbing the pocket has been big.”

Special trouble

Each week, something seems to backfire on Purdue and last week it was the special teams units. Purdue’s first punt was blocked deep in its territory and Ohio State quickly converted that miscue into a score, and later in the first quarter the Boilermakers missed a 21-yard field goal.

That prompted Walters to acknowledge this week, he will hold a kicking competition before deciding whether to use Spencer Porath or Ben Freehill this week.

“Snaps and holds looked good to me,” Walters said after watching the Buckeyes game tape before addressing when he’d make a decision. “After Thursday’s practice.”