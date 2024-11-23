Colts activate Tyquan Lewis from injured reserve ahead of Lions game

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp practice on July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts defense will have some extra help against the NFC’s best Detroit Lions Sunday.

Saturday, the Colts activated defensive end Tyquan Lewis from injured reserve — after missing the last seven games with a elbow injury. Lewis initially got hurt during the 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers back in September.

On Friday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Lewis “looked good” after returning for a couple days of practice.

Lewis was starting on the Colts disruptive defensive front with Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner before getting injured. In just four games, Lewis racked up 17 tackles, one-and-a-half sacks and four stuffs.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Colts waived defensive end Genard Avery.

The Colts host the Lions Sunday at 1 p.m. The Lions top the NFL with most points per game, touchdowns per game and biggest scoring differential. Detroit is averaging 33.6 points an outing, which includes last week’s 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Lions’ eight-straight wins marks the longest active streak in the league.