Dean Burmester takes 1st-round lead at LIV Golf Andalucia

Dean Burmester of Stinger GC tees off July 12, 2024, on the seventh hole during Day 1 of the LIV Golf Invitational-Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Dean Burmester shot a 5-under 66 for a one-shot lead Friday after the first round of the LIV Golf Andalucía tournament on a tough Real Club Valderrama course.

Gusting winds on the course dried out the greens, creating firm putting surfaces.

Only seven of the 54 players in the field were under par, the fewest number in a single round of any LIV Golf regular-season tournament. The field stroke average was 3.519 over par, with five players shooting 80 or higher.

“Valderrama is some place,” said Burmester. “I don’t know how I shot 5 under, to be honest with you.”

Danny Lee was in second after a 67 and Eugenio Chacarra in third after a 68. Sergio Garcia and Anirban Lahihi were tied for fourth with 69s.

Jon Rahm made his first appearance as an LIV Golf player in his native Spain and shot 73. He had a double bogey on the par-5 17th when his approach shot went into the water, then missed a birdie putt on the 18th.

“It’s always fun to be back home and be with the home crowd,” Rahm said. “Just too bad I couldn’t finish it a little bit better for them. I wanted that last putt to go in so bad.”