Delta Dental 500 Festival 5k to host USA Track & Field 5k Championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival, partnering with Indiana Sports Corp., announced that the Delta Dental 500 Festival 5k will host the USA Track & Field 5k Championships on May 3, 2025 and 2026. Elite athletes from across the country will compete in the 5k during Indy Mini Weekend.

This would be the first time Indianapolis welcomes the 5k Championships.

Nearly 5,000 runners are expected to flood the streets of Downtown Indianapolis, running the 3.1-mile Delta Dental 500 Festival 5k for the race’s 25th anniversary, May 3, 2025.

Live entertainment and volunteers will be cheering on the runners at every turn. Over $500,000 will be awarded in total prize winnings.

“It is such an honor to partner with Indiana Sports Corp to host the 2025 and 2026 USA Track & Field 5K Championship at the Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K. We are looking forward to welcoming America’s top athletes, new, and returning participants to Indianapolis on May 3, to experience the rich history and cherished traditions of Indy Mini weekend,” Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival said in a press release.

“Indiana Sports Corp is excited to partner with USA Track & Field and the 500 Festival to host the 5K Championship. We look forward to providing a world-class experience for the nation’s top 5K competitors in the city where champions are crowned,” Indiana Sports Corp. president Patrick Talty said.

This race will also serve as the selection event for the World Athletics Road Running Championships, set for September 2025 in San Diego, California.