New indoor football team, Fishers Freight releases 2025 schedule

The Fishers Freight logo is shown atop a blurred image of the Fishers Event Center. (WISH Illustration)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WISH) — Indiana, are you ready for some indoor football?

The Indoor Football League (IFL) on Thursday released its 2025 schedule, which includes the Fishers Freight expansion team that will play at the Fishers Event Center. The new venue that can hold 7,500 people for concerts, sports and other events will open Nov. 11.

Fishers Freight first home game will be April 4 against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are available online.

IFL games are played indoors on a 50-yard field surrounded by walls. The IFL says its 17th season will feature 14 teams. The expansion Fishers Freight will be in the Eastern Conference with the Green Bay Blizzard, the Iowa Barnstormers, the Jacksonville Sharks, the Massachusetts Pirates, the Quad City Steamwheelers, and Tulsa.

The Western Conference will consist of the Arizona Rattlers, the Bay Area Panthers, the Northern Arizona Wranglers, the San Antonio Gunslingers, the San Diego Strike Force, the Tucson Sugar Skulls, and the Vegas Knight Hawks.

The Indoor Football League began in 2008 after the merger of Intense Football League and United Indoor Football.

In 2025, each team will play 16 games. The league’s entire 2025 schedule is available online.

Below is the Fishers Freight schedule released Thursday:

March 29, 8:05 p.m.: at Northern Arizona Wranglers.

April 4, 7:05 p.m.: vs. Tulsa Oilers.

April 12, TBA: at Massachusetts Pirates.

April 19, 7:05 p.m.: vs. Bay Area Panthers.

April 26, 8:05 p.m.: at Iowa Barnstormers.

May 3, 7:05 p.m.: vs. Quad City Steamwheelers.

May 10: Bye week.

May 17, 7:05 p.m.: at Jacksonville Sharks.

May 24, 7:05 p.m.: vs. Jacksonville Sharks.

May 30, 8:05 p.m.: at Green Bay Blizzard.

June 7, 7:05 p.m.: vs. Massachusetts Pirates.

June 14, 8:05 p.m.: at Quad City Steamwheelers.

June 21, 7:05 p.m.: vs. Green Bay Blizzard.

June 28, 8:05 p.m.: at Tulsa Oilers.

July 5: Bye week.

July 12, 8:05 p.m.: at Iowa Barnstormers.

July 19, 7:05 p.m.: vs. San Diego Strike Force.

July 25, 7:05 p.m.: vs. Iowa Barnstormers.

The Fishers Freight website lists players who’ve been signed to the team:

Quarterback Jiya Wright, who played at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, and later at Northern Illinois University and the University of Louisiana Monroe. He’s played in the indoor league with the Sioux Falls Storm. His signing announcement said, “His best game came against the Iowa Barnstormers where he accounted for seven total touchdowns and 271 yards of offense.”

Running back John Gay, who played for the U.S. Air Force Academy, Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, and the University of Maine.

Linebacker Tamar Heart, who played the University of Olivet. He formerly played for the Omaha Beef indoor football team.

Defensive tackle Robert Horsey, who played at Frostburg State University and Southern Utah University.

Larry McQueary is the Fishers Freight president and chief executive officer. Dixie Wooten is the team’s head coach and general manager. Dixie Wooten III is the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Chuck Miller is the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Matt Elam is the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.