The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 5

Carmel's student section in Week 5 on September 22, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students were bringing the energy across central Indiana in Week 5 to cheer on their football teams and compete for the coveted The Zone Banner.

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 5 in alphabetical order.

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Noblesville
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’s top 8 in week 4

  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Fishers
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Fishers
  • Franklin
  • North Central
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Carmel
  • Center Grove
  • Fishers
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

Check out the Week 5 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

WISH-TV covered 22 games across Central Indiana in the fifth week of the season. To watch the full show for The Zone, click here.

To find individual game highlights, including multiple rivalry games, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!

