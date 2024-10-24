Athlete of the Week: Brebeuf’s Lily Blackman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brebeuf girls soccer is once again having an outstanding season. The Braves are regional champions and one step away from a trip to the state finals.

A key reason for the team’s success is the play of senior goalkeeper Lily Blackman. Since the start of the state tournament, Blackman has recorded five shutouts in five matches. For the season, she has made 120 saves and notched seven total shutouts.

Blackman feels her shot stopping is the best part of her game, but she has also grown during her time at Brebeuf when it comes to leadership and communication on the pitch. That includes setting up the Braves defensively and taking charge when the moment calls for it.

She also credits the return of fellow senior Josie Skinner to the lineup as a key reason for the team’s recent defensive success.

Blackman says the most exciting part of this season is being able to make the journey with her teammates and that each additional match they get together is special. She believes the Braves are focused, have put in the hard work necessary and are ready to challenge for a state title in November.

Brebeuf faces Lawrenceburg Saturday in the class 2A semi-state at Martinsville High School.

For more on Lily, watch the video at the top of this story.