Athlete of the Week: Greenfield-Central’s Makenna Rankins

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenfield-Central volleyball team is having a great season, and a big reason for their success is their setter, Makenna Rankins. Rankins set the single season record for assists at Greenfield-Central last season and last weekend, she became the program’s all-time assist leader.

Setter was not her first position she played when she started playing volleyball in seventh grade, but she has settled into the position.

“She’s really take the position really well and it’s a natural fit for her and I know it’s really exciting for her to not just be a good setter in the program, but as of now, going down as one of the best setters in the Greenfield volleyball program history,” Greenfield-Central volleyball head coach Candice Wyatt said.

Rankins is not a very talkative person, but on the court, everything changes.

“I’m definitely not a loud person,” Rankins said. “I’m very quiet and antisocial, but on the court it’s totally different. I feel very comfortable with them and they’re all very supportive.”

“You have to be a leader, you have to be loud, you have to do everything that you team needs you to do and they hold you to a high expectation,” Wyatt said. “You have to follow that. She’s right up there with the best leaders on the team. She knows how to encourage the girls, motivate them, and she’s always going to be the first person to pat someone on the back, tell them they’re doing a good job.”

For more on Rankins, watch the video at the top of the story.

To see the entire episode of The Zone Extra, click here.