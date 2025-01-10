Athlete of the week: Roncalli’s Claire May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roncalli girls wrestling junior Claire May is on a roll.

She has a 23-1 record this season and already has a sectional championship under her belt.

May started wrestling in sixth grade, but quit before coming back to the sport. Both of her brothers were wrestlers, which was the reason she decided to give the sport a try.

May said it would be great to win a state title in the first year of IHSAA girls wrestling, but she’s just focusing on the fundamentals.

“I feel like just doing the skills that I know and not stressing about winning or losing, just trying to advance and making sure I do what I know,” May said.

“Claire’s always been a light-hearted person, fun, easy going off the mat, but when it’s time to step on the mat, you can see her attitude kind of flick over and say ‘hey, it’s time to go, it’s time to wrestle,’” Roncalli girls wrestling coach Shawn Slaymon said. “So, standing next to her pre-match, she’s still pretty easy going, but when she hears her name called, ready to step out there, it’s a whole new ballgame for her.”

May returns to the mat on Friday for the regionals.

