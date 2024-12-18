Ben Davis two-way star wins 2024 Indiana Mr. Football

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ben Davis two-way star Mark Zackery IV was named Indiana Mr. Football.

He was the winner on 34% of the ballots from the Indiana Football Coaches Association voters. Fishers wide receiver JonAnthony Hall finished in 2nd and Concord running back Jaron Thomas finished in third.

Zackery IV is Ben Davis’ third Mr. Football winner, with the other two being James Banks (2001) and Reese Taylor (2017).

Zackery IV had eight interceptions this season and had 14 picks in his career at Ben Davis. He tallied 140 tackles, forced three fumbles, recovered four fumbles, and scored four defensive touchdowns.

Zackery IV also had 58 receptions for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season as a wide receiver.

He is signed to play at Notre Dame next season. He’s ranked as a four star prospect by 247Sports.

Zackery IV helped lead Ben Davis to the 6A state championship in 2023. He had six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown in the state championship win over Crown Point.

Ben Davis went 5-6 in 2024, losing to the eventual state champion Brownsburg in the sectional championship.

Not only was he a two-way star for Ben Davis football, but he also plays for the basketball team and helped Ben Davis win back-to-back state championships.

Zackery IV has not played yet this basketball season, as he is recovering from a thumb injury.

Ben Davis basketball is 2-2 to start the season, and plays their next game on Friday at home against Warren Central.