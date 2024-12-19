Colts recognize Westfield High School football player

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that Westfield High School’s Isaac Cole has been named the Colts High School Man of the Year, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.

“The award recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field,” according to a news release.

“Football instills important life skills beyond the sport itself, so we’re proud to recognize Isaac Cole and all our nominees, who exemplify these values as student-athletes and school and community leaders,” Colts Football Development Coordinator Mike Prior said in the news release.

Cole, who is part of Westfield’s Class of 2025, was a three-year starter at center for the Shamrocks. This past season, he played a key role in helping the program make its first state finals appearance since 2021.

Off the field, Cole serves on leadership councils of both the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Cornerstone Bible Church Youth Group. He also words with Westfield-area churches and local non-profits, Prevail and Mulch for Missions.

“Isaac’s ‘outwork and out-love’ mentality represents what it means to be a Westfield Rock,” Westfield football head coach Josh Miracle said in the news release. “As a coach it’s so rewarding to see the type of impact he has, whether he is leading in his position group, delivering a talk at team chapel or mentoring younger players in our youth program. Our staff is so thankful for the way Isaac has represented our program, and we can’t wait to see the impact he will have as he begins his next journey at Taylor.”

Westfield High School senior Isaac Cole (Photo courtesy: Colts)

Cole also finds success in the classroom. He has a 3.85 GPA and is part of the National Honor Society. He also was awarded the Westfield High School Leadership Award.

The Westfield senior will receive tickets to this weekend’s Colts game against the Titans, which kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday. He will also receive “a commemorative plaque and a $2,500 donation from the Colts Foundation to the non-profit of his choice.”

Cole plans to continue his athletic career at Taylor University, where he will play football and compete in track and field.

Junior and senior football lettermen were nominated for the Colts High School Man of the Year Award by school or team administrators across the state. “A Colts selection panel evaluated all nominees based on their community service, academic accomplishments and football performance,” according to the news release.

The other finalists for this year’s award consisted of Bishop Chatard’s Luke Monahan, Valparaiso’s Austen MacKenzie, Plainfield’s Alex Holsclaw and Tri Jr-Sr.’s Kyler Engle.