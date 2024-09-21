Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Highlights: Cardinal Ritter at Lutheran; September 20, 2024

Highlights: Cardinal Ritter at Lutheran; September 20, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the fourth week of the season.

Watch highlights of Cardinal Ritter at Lutheran above.

Final Score: Lutheran 62 Cardinal Ritter 21

The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kyle Larson wins at Bristol...
Motorsports /
Woman dead after being struck...
Local News /
Speedway coffee shop hosts music...
Local News /
Labas-to-Parker touchdown lifts Central Michigan...
News /
No. 17 Notre Dame shakes...
College Football /
Fiesta celebrates Indiana’s Latino culture
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
IMPD makes new round of...
Crime Watch 8 /
IU football’s Curt Cignetti makes...
College Football /