Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Highlights: Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Park Tudor; September 27, 2024

Highlights: Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Park Tudor; September 27, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 9 games across Central Indiana in the fifth week of the season, despite numerous postponements due to rain and wind.

Watch highlights of Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Park Tudor above.

Final Score: Park Tudor 39 Fort Wayne Blackhawk 20

The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Crawfordsville at North Montgomery;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Milan at Eastern Hancock;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Taylor at Sheridan; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Muncie at Kokomo; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Lutheran at Scecina; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Roncalli at Brebeuf; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Guerin Catholic at Bishop...
High School - The Zone /