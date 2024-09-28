Highlights: Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Park Tudor; September 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 9 games across Central Indiana in the fifth week of the season, despite numerous postponements due to rain and wind.

Watch highlights of Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Park Tudor above.

Final Score: Park Tudor 39 Fort Wayne Blackhawk 20

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

