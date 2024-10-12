Highlights: HSE at Franklin Central; October 11, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the eighth week of the season.
Watch highlights of HSE at Franklin Central above.
Final Score: Franklin Central 14 HSE 10
