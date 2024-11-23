41°
Highlights: Linton at Lutheran; November 22, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from six games across central Indiana in the semi-state round of the state tournament.

Watch highlights of Linton at Lutheran above.

Final Score: Linton 40 Lutheran 28

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ in the semi-state round of the state tournament.

Click here for the semi-state photo gallery.

Click here for scores from across the state.

