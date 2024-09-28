Search
Highlights: Muncie at Kokomo; September 27, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 9 games across Central Indiana in the fifth week of the season, despite numerous postponements due to rain and wind.

Watch highlights of Muncie at Kokomo above.

Final Score: Kokomo 28 Muncie 0

The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

