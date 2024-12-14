25°
Highlights: New Palestine at Greenfield-Central; December 13, 2024

by: Josh Bode
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone” featured highlights from 10 high school basketball games throughout central Indiana.

Watch highlights of New Palestine at Greenfield-Central above.

Final Score: Greenfield-Central 74 New Palestine 57

Braylon Mullins dropped 37 points.

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ for basketball highlights on December 13, 2024.

