Highlights: The Zone Blitz; November 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across central Indiana in the sectional semifinal round of the state tournament.

Watch highlights of The Zone Blitz above.

Final Scores:

Martinsville 49 Silver Creek 13

Kokomo 28 McCutcheon 21

Lafayette Central Catholic 28 Western Boone 20

Tri West 37 Cascade 35

Monrovia 42 Covenant Christian 0

Huntington North 45 Marion 6

