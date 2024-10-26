Highlights: The Zone Blitz; October 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the first week of the state tournament.

Watch highlights of The Zone Blitz above.

Final Scores:

Lebanon 35 Culver Academy 32

Logansport 35 Muncie Central 13

Centerville 21 Eastern Hancock 14

Carroll (Flora) 49 Frontier 21

Monrovia 35 Scecina 13

Eastern Greene 28 Greenwood Christian 27

