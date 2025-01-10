Winter storm forces Indiana high school boys basketball game postponements

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana high school boys basketball games are being postponed Friday night as a result of a winter storm across the state.

One of the canceled games is Ben Davis vs. North Central, which was to air Friday night on WNDY, MyIndy TV 23. Marion vs. Carmel replaced that game on WNDY, but that game has also been cancelled.

Here’s a list of the postponements as of 4:25 p.m. Friday:

Attica vs. North Vermillion postponed to Tuesday.

Bloomington North vs. Bloomington South postponed to Tuesday.

Brown County vs. Edgewood.

Charlestown vs. Seymour postponed to Jan. 28.

Clarksville vs. Providence.

Clay City vs. Washington Catholic.

Clinton Prairie vs. Fountain Central.

Cloverdale vs. Owen Valley.

Columbus North vs. Terre Haute North postponed to Saturday.

East Central vs. Rushville postponed to Saturday.

Eastern Greene vs. North Daviess postponed to Wednesday.

Evansville Bosse vs. Evansville Central postponed to Jan. 21.

Evansville Harrison vs. Evansville North postponed to Jan. 28.

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Pike Central.

Evansville Memorial vs. Castle postponed to Jan. 21.

Evansville Reitz vs. Henderson County (Ky.)

Fairfield vs. Eastside.

Fishers vs. Pike.

Floyd Central vs. Corydon Central.

Fort Wayne HomeSchool vs. Lakewood Park.

Frankfort vs. Lebanon

Gibson Southern vs. Heritage Hills postponed to Feb. 22.

Greencastle vs. Northview postponed to Monday.

Greenfield-Central vs. Mount Vernon (Fortville) postponed to Saturday.

Huntington North vs. East Noble.

Indianapolis Washington vs. Christel House.

Jasper vs. Vincennes Lincoln postponed to Feb. 20.

Jennings County vs. Brownstown Central postponed to Feb. 11.

Lawrence Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern

Linton vs. Evansville Christian.

Marion vs. Carmel

Martinsville vs. Decatur Central postponed to Saturday.

Mount Vernon (Posey) vs. Forest Park postponed to Monday.

New Albany vs. Jeffersonville postponed to Feb. 11.

New Palestine vs. Delta postponed to Saturday.

New Washington vs. Borden postponed to Tuesday.

North Decatur vs. Hauser postponed to Tuesday.

North Harrison vs. Austin postponed to Feb. 22.

North Knox vs. Washington postponed to Tuesday.

North Putnam vs. West Vigo.

Oldenburg Academy vs. Shawe Memorial.

Park Tudor vs. Indianapolis Metropolitan postponed to Jan. 24.

Peru vs. Oak Hill postponed to Saturday.

Pioneer vs. Frontier.

Princeton vs. Boonville postponed to Jan. 28.

Providence Cristo Rey vs. Indiana Deaf postponed to Feb. 18.

Riverton Parke vs. Covington postponed to Jan. 28.

Salem vs. Orleans postponed to Jan. 28.

Shelbyville vs. Franklin.

South Central (Elizabeth) vs. Lanesville postponed to Feb. 11.

South Knox vs. Northeast Dubois postponed to Jan. 28.

South Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage postponed to Tuesday.

Southport vs. Center Grove postponed to Saturday.

Southwestern (Hanover) vs. Rock Creek Academy.

Speedway vs. Greenwood Christian postponed to Feb. 15.

Springs Valley vs. Crawford County postponed to Feb. 18.

Sullivan vs. South Putnam.

Tecumseh vs. Southridge.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Indianapolis Lutheran postponed to Feb. 14.

Twin Lakes vs. Benton Central postponed to Wednesday.

Vincennes Rivet vs. Loogootee postponed to Wednesday.

Warren Central vs. Lawrence North postponed to Saturday.

Whiteland vs. Greenwood postponed to Jan. 21.

Yorktown vs. Westfield postponed to Jan. 21.

Email us at newsdesk@wishtv.com to add a canceled boys basketball game.