Indiana high school football academic all-stars announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) announced on Monday the 2024 Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.

The recognition “honors state high school football players who excel in the classroom as well as on the field,” according to a news release.

The 2024 Academic All-Star Team features 24 seniors, all of whom are ranked in the top five of their class. In fact, 23 of the student-athletes on the Academic All-Star Team are “either class valedictorian or salutatorian.”

“Succeeding at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom as these student-athletes have done is a tremendous achievement,” Colts Football Development Commissioner Mike Prior said in the news release. “This is a very competitive team to be a part of, and we are pleased to join with the IFCA to honor these young people each year for a job well done.”

Here are the offensive players on the Academic All-Star Team:

WR – Jaden Bettag (Forest Park)

WR – Leo Dellinger (Twin Lakes)

TE – Jace Deakins (Northview)

RB – Harley Campbell (Cardinal Ritter)

RB – Jayden Thompson (North Montgomery)

QB – Brady Wilson (Terre Haute South)

OL – Dalton Key (Tri)

OL – Samuel Hoover (Central Noble)

OL – Landon Barr (Shenandoah)

OL – Evan Weisheit (Blackhawk Christian)

OL – Nick Park (Lewis Cass)

Here are the defensive players on the Academic All-Star Team:

DL – Anthony Schmok (South Bend Riley)

DL – Brayden Pruitt (Lapel)

DL – Noah Sumner (Martinsville)

LB – Luke Hill (Huntington North)

LB – Max Wahl (Gibson Southern)

LB – Jack Boeglin (Southridge)

LB – Dylan Hill (South Vermillion)

DB – Jake Lively (Evansville Memorial)

DB – Addison Ross (DeKalb)

DB – Brennan Whickcar (Elkhart)

DB – Maddon Beriault (Warren Central)

Here are the special teams players on the Academic All-Star Team:

K – Zekiel Zukley (Bishop Noll)

P – Collin Czarnecki (LaVille)

The Academic All-Star Team is in its 26th year. The IFCA selects the top student-athletes for the recognition after receiving nominations from coaches across the state.

For more high school sports coverage, be sure to watch The Zone Extra this Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT on WISH-TV.