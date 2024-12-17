Indiana high school football academic all-stars announced
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) announced on Monday the 2024 Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.
The recognition “honors state high school football players who excel in the classroom as well as on the field,” according to a news release.
The 2024 Academic All-Star Team features 24 seniors, all of whom are ranked in the top five of their class. In fact, 23 of the student-athletes on the Academic All-Star Team are “either class valedictorian or salutatorian.”
“Succeeding at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom as these student-athletes have done is a tremendous achievement,” Colts Football Development Commissioner Mike Prior said in the news release. “This is a very competitive team to be a part of, and we are pleased to join with the IFCA to honor these young people each year for a job well done.”
Here are the offensive players on the Academic All-Star Team:
- WR – Jaden Bettag (Forest Park)
- WR – Leo Dellinger (Twin Lakes)
- TE – Jace Deakins (Northview)
- RB – Harley Campbell (Cardinal Ritter)
- RB – Jayden Thompson (North Montgomery)
- QB – Brady Wilson (Terre Haute South)
- OL – Dalton Key (Tri)
- OL – Samuel Hoover (Central Noble)
- OL – Landon Barr (Shenandoah)
- OL – Evan Weisheit (Blackhawk Christian)
- OL – Nick Park (Lewis Cass)
Here are the defensive players on the Academic All-Star Team:
- DL – Anthony Schmok (South Bend Riley)
- DL – Brayden Pruitt (Lapel)
- DL – Noah Sumner (Martinsville)
- LB – Luke Hill (Huntington North)
- LB – Max Wahl (Gibson Southern)
- LB – Jack Boeglin (Southridge)
- LB – Dylan Hill (South Vermillion)
- DB – Jake Lively (Evansville Memorial)
- DB – Addison Ross (DeKalb)
- DB – Brennan Whickcar (Elkhart)
- DB – Maddon Beriault (Warren Central)
Here are the special teams players on the Academic All-Star Team:
- K – Zekiel Zukley (Bishop Noll)
- P – Collin Czarnecki (LaVille)
The Academic All-Star Team is in its 26th year. The IFCA selects the top student-athletes for the recognition after receiving nominations from coaches across the state.
For more high school sports coverage, be sure to watch The Zone Extra this Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT on WISH-TV.