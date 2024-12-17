48°
Indiana high school football academic all-stars announced

(Photo by MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Andrew Chernoff
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) announced on Monday the 2024 Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.

The recognition “honors state high school football players who excel in the classroom as well as on the field,” according to a news release.

The 2024 Academic All-Star Team features 24 seniors, all of whom are ranked in the top five of their class. In fact, 23 of the student-athletes on the Academic All-Star Team are “either class valedictorian or salutatorian.”

“Succeeding at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom as these student-athletes have done is a tremendous achievement,” Colts Football Development Commissioner Mike Prior said in the news release.  “This is a very competitive team to be a part of, and we are pleased to join with the IFCA to honor these young people each year for a job well done.”

Here are the offensive players on the Academic All-Star Team:

  • WR – Jaden Bettag (Forest Park)
  • WR – Leo Dellinger (Twin Lakes)
  • TE – Jace Deakins (Northview)
  • RB – Harley Campbell (Cardinal Ritter)
  • RB – Jayden Thompson (North Montgomery)
  • QB – Brady Wilson (Terre Haute South)
  • OL – Dalton Key (Tri)
  • OL – Samuel Hoover (Central Noble)
  • OL – Landon Barr (Shenandoah)
  • OL – Evan Weisheit (Blackhawk Christian)
  • OL – Nick Park (Lewis Cass)

Here are the defensive players on the Academic All-Star Team:

  • DL – Anthony Schmok (South Bend Riley)
  • DL – Brayden Pruitt (Lapel)
  • DL – Noah Sumner (Martinsville)
  • LB – Luke Hill (Huntington North)
  • LB – Max Wahl (Gibson Southern)
  • LB – Jack Boeglin (Southridge)
  • LB – Dylan Hill (South Vermillion)
  • DB – Jake Lively (Evansville Memorial)
  • DB – Addison Ross (DeKalb)
  • DB – Brennan Whickcar (Elkhart)
  • DB – Maddon Beriault (Warren Central)

Here are the special teams players on the Academic All-Star Team:

  • K – Zekiel Zukley (Bishop Noll)
  • P – Collin Czarnecki (LaVille)

The Academic All-Star Team is in its 26th year. The IFCA selects the top student-athletes for the recognition after receiving nominations from coaches across the state.

For more high school sports coverage, be sure to watch The Zone Extra this Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT on WISH-TV.

