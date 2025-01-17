Indianapolis-area basketball players nominated for McDonald’s All American Game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual McDonald’s All American Games are less than three months away.
The basketball showcase will take place on April 1 in Brooklyn, N.Y. inside the Barclays Center.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that 17 Indianapolis-area basketball players were nominated to play in the game.
The boys basketball players who were nominated are:
- Alex Couto – Carmel High School
- Justin Kirby – Fishers High School
- Braylon Mullins – Greenfield-Central High School
- Deric Cannady – Cathedral High School
- Lebron Gough – Cathedral High School
- Aidan Hughes – Cathedral High School
- Brady Koehler – Cathedral High School
- Lamose Waites – Cathedral High School
- Azavier Robinson – Lawrence North High School
- Maguire Mitchell – Zionsville Community High School
- Drew Snively – Zionsville Community High School
The girls basketball players who were nominated are:
- Aniah Smith – Avon High School
- Avery Gordon – Brownsburg High School
- Maya Makalusky – Hamilton Southeastern High School
- Laila Abdurraqib – Lawrence Central High School
- Jaylah Lampley – Lawrence Central High School
- Meredith Tippner – Noblesville High School
“Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based on competitive criteria,” according to a press release.
The “competitive criteria” can be found here.
The complete list of nominees can be found here.
The final roster of 48 players for the games will be unveiled later this month. The roster will consist of 24 girls and 24 boys.
An Indiana high school basketball star made the final roster for the 2024 McDonald’s All American Game. Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga, who was a five-star recruit, played for the West Team in the contest earlier this year.
The McDonald’s All American Girls Game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EDT on April 1, with the boys game to immediately follow at approximately 9 p.m. The girls game will air on ESPN2, while the boys game will air on ESPN.
To purchase tickets to this year’s McDonald’s All American Games, click here.