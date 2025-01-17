Indianapolis-area basketball players nominated for McDonald’s All American Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual McDonald’s All American Games are less than three months away.

The basketball showcase will take place on April 1 in Brooklyn, N.Y. inside the Barclays Center.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that 17 Indianapolis-area basketball players were nominated to play in the game.

The boys basketball players who were nominated are:

Alex Couto – Carmel High School

Justin Kirby – Fishers High School

Braylon Mullins – Greenfield-Central High School

Deric Cannady – Cathedral High School

Lebron Gough – Cathedral High School

Aidan Hughes – Cathedral High School

Brady Koehler – Cathedral High School

Lamose Waites – Cathedral High School

Azavier Robinson – Lawrence North High School

Maguire Mitchell – Zionsville Community High School

Drew Snively – Zionsville Community High School

The girls basketball players who were nominated are:

Aniah Smith – Avon High School

Avery Gordon – Brownsburg High School

Maya Makalusky – Hamilton Southeastern High School

Laila Abdurraqib – Lawrence Central High School

Jaylah Lampley – Lawrence Central High School

Meredith Tippner – Noblesville High School

“Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based on competitive criteria,” according to a press release.

The “competitive criteria” can be found here.

The complete list of nominees can be found here.

The final roster of 48 players for the games will be unveiled later this month. The roster will consist of 24 girls and 24 boys.

An Indiana high school basketball star made the final roster for the 2024 McDonald’s All American Game. Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga, who was a five-star recruit, played for the West Team in the contest earlier this year.

The McDonald’s All American Girls Game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EDT on April 1, with the boys game to immediately follow at approximately 9 p.m. The girls game will air on ESPN2, while the boys game will air on ESPN.

To purchase tickets to this year’s McDonald’s All American Games, click here.