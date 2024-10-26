Must see: Brebeuf’s wacky play of the year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It all came down to one final play for Brebeuf at the end of the fourth quarter, and they were able to pull it off.

It was a crazy, multiple lateral touchdown that helped them force overtime, and then they won by one point in overtime.

Watch the video above to see the lateral play touchdown.

Final Score: Brebeuf 50 Danville 49

