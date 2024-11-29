New Palestine football makes history in 4A championship game

New Palestine quarterback Jacob Davis vs. Martinsville in November (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The New Palestine High School football team is a state champion once again.

The Dragons (14-0) completed the perfect season on Friday afternoon by beating East Noble (13-1) by the final of 56-26 in the IHSAA 4A State Championship Game inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Dragons set an IHSAA 4A State Championship Game record by scoring 7 rushing touchdowns in the victory.

In fact, New Palestine running back Josh Ranes had four rushing touchdowns on his own. He finished with 166 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, his fellow running back Caden Jacobia also had a big day on the ground. Jacobia had 17 carries for 163 yards along with two rushing touchdowns.

New Palestine quarterback Jacob Davis had the other rushing touchdown for Dragons. Davis also threw a touchdown when he connected with wide receiver Austin McMahan for a 52-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Dragons just could not be stopped on offense. They finished with 511 yards of offense.

Meanwhile, their defense played well and limited East Noble’s offense. The Knights had 262 total yards of offense.

It’s the Dragons fourth football state championship in program history. They are the 20th program in Indiana history to capture four high school football state titles.

It’s the Dragons’ first state championship since 2019.